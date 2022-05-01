WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Stock Price Down 4.9%

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) fell 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.80. 4,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,093,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WETF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

The stock has a market cap of $854.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86.

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $903,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 286.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 582,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 169.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 25,917 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

