Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Shares of Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) rose 10.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 243,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 106,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$20.38 million and a PE ratio of -2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.
About Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM)
