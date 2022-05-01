Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Shares of Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) rose 10.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 243,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 106,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$20.38 million and a PE ratio of -2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company also holds interest in the Wild Horse Creek property that consists of 139 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 12,767 hectares located in southern British Columbia.

