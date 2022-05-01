Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.72

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.72 and last traded at $32.77, with a volume of 12494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XMTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.96.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average of $46.28.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Xometry had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xometry news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 13,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $585,755.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $1,137,156.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,627 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter worth $281,740,000. Foundry Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter worth $167,923,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the third quarter worth $159,657,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 1,926.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 901,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,209,000 after acquiring an additional 857,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,742,000 after acquiring an additional 753,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

