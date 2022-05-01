Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading 6.9% Higher

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) traded up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.18. 751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 631,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 27.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YALA. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Yalla Group by 3,711.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 912,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 888,695 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 81.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 167,968 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Yalla Group by 973.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 152,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yalla Group in the third quarter worth approximately $915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

