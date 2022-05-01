Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading 6.9% Higher

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) traded up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.18. 751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 631,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.56.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 27.41%.
About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.
