YETI (NYSE:YETI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.30

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.30 and last traded at $49.33, with a volume of 26896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.29.

YETI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $97.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.11.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.59.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 1,217.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in YETI by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI Company Profile (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

