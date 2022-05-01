Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) to report sales of $143.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.87 million and the highest is $146.60 million. FB Financial reported sales of $135.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year sales of $574.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $553.52 million to $592.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $656.68 million, with estimates ranging from $624.32 million to $709.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.56 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

FBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average is $44.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.05. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $48.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 87.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 67.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 57,931 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

