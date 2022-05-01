Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $326.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) will report $326.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $345.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $307.70 million. Green Brick Partners posted sales of $234.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Green Brick Partners.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.15. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $452.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GRBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $999.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.