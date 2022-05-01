Zacks: Analysts Expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Announce Earnings of $4.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $4.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.97. Amgen posted earnings per share of $4.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $17.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.91 to $17.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $18.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.96 to $20.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a return on equity of 129.38% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

AMGN opened at $233.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.49 and a 200-day moving average of $225.40. Amgen has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 76.38%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

