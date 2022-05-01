Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $861.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) will post sales of $861.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $854.70 million to $867.30 million. Twilio reported sales of $589.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $3.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.54.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total value of $281,981.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,497,031.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,349. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 68,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after buying an additional 19,166 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in Twilio by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 49,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $111.82 on Friday. Twilio has a 1 year low of $109.68 and a 1 year high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.52.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

