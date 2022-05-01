Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) to Sell

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Teknova Inc. is a provider of critical reagents for the development and production of biopharmaceutical products including drug therapies, novel vaccines and molecular diagnostics. Alpha Teknova Inc. is based in HOLLISTER, Calif. “

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Separately, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Alpha Teknova from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Alpha Teknova stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.07 and a quick ratio of 12.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88. Alpha Teknova has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKNO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,521,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 984.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 164,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 90.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,190 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 92.7% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 192,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 92,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha Teknova (TKNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.