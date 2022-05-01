Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) to Sell

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aura Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

NASDAQ:AURA opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42. Aura Biosciences has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $4,055,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $936,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 46.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform to treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. Its AU-011, a VDC candidate, is being developed for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease with no drugs approved.

