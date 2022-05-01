Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) to Hold

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company’s principal product includes BDC-1001. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Redwood city, California. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bolt Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.81.

Shares of BOLT stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a current ratio of 8.87. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $58.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOLT. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,449,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 915,494 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 904,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 54.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,401,000 after buying an additional 512,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 5,729.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 271,594 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 64.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 134,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

