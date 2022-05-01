Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cable One (NYSE:CABO) to Sell

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

CABO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,041.86.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,166.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,441.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,602.60. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,161.66 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cable One will post 50.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

