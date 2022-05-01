Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) to Sell

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.60 million, a P/E ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 16.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 93,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 168,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

