Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) to Sell

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 16.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 93,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 168,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.
About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (Get Rating)
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.