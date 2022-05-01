Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to Sell

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Citizens is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The Bank is the fifth largest commercial bank in North Carolina based upon total deposits. Its growth has been generated principally by acquisitions and de novo branching that have occurred under the leadership of the R.P. Holding family. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FCNCA. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $964.00.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $639.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $610.67 and a twelve month high of $947.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $688.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $779.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $18.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.32 by $5.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 66.18 EPS for the current year.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $49,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider West Ludwig bought 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $725.86 per share, for a total transaction of $108,879.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,322 shares of company stock worth $287,021 in the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

