Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) to Sell

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Sonder alerts:

SOND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonder in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sonder in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonder has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 8.25.

NASDAQ:SOND opened at 4.49 on Friday. Sonder has a 1-year low of 3.91 and a 1-year high of 10.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 4.77.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -8.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.28 by -8.70. The company had revenue of 86.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 58.50 million. Analysts forecast that Sonder will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonder stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 899,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,972,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.60% of Sonder at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sonder Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonder (SOND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.