Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) to “Hold”

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($64.52) in a report on Friday, April 8th. ING Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($72.04) in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.61.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

