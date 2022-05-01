Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) to Buy

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EVBN stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $209.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.07. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.89 and a 12-month high of $44.47.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evans Bancorp news, CEO David J. Nasca sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $101,256.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $77,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Evans Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Evans Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Evans Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

