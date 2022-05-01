Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading 8.3% Higher

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.70. 66,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,039,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zhihu in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.41.

Get Zhihu alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $981.91 million and a PE ratio of -1.99.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $159.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.50 million. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 43.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Zhihu during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zhihu by 947.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Zhihu by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 101,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 56,708 shares during the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.