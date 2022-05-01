Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Sells $387,806.32 in Stock

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Roxanne Lagano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of Zoetis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $177.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.22 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.16. The stock has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 117.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

