-$0.69 EPS Expected for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($1.13). Teladoc Health reported earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year earnings of ($29.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($44.16) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on TDOC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.79.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,404,150,000 after buying an additional 544,733 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after buying an additional 2,071,756 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after buying an additional 1,336,508 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,843,000 after buying an additional 1,349,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $458,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock opened at $33.76 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $174.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

