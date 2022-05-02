10,627 Shares in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,627 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of SMFG opened at $5.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.77. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $7.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

