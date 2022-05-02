11,568 Shares in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 81,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSBC opened at $13.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.16. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

In other news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $64,709.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,853 shares in the company, valued at $139,912.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 13,671 shares of company stock valued at $195,814 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OSBC shares. DA Davidson raised Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

