20,271 Shares in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JOBY. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at $29,000. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JOBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

NYSE:JOBY opened at $5.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $14.33.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

