2,543 Shares in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 36.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $70.15 on Monday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.35 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average of $74.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

