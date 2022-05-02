378 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 22.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $675,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $354.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.88 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.72.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the sale, the executive now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total transaction of $14,433,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,432,330.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,833 shares of company stock worth $57,329,693 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

