3M (NYSE:MMM) Downgraded by Argus to Hold

Argus downgraded shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.73.

NYSE MMM opened at $144.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of 3M by 6.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,823,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,349,000 after purchasing an additional 170,085 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 13.9% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 106.2% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

