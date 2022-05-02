4,259 Shares in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 85,346 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 59,862 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $2,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

ANIP stock opened at $29.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $509.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.18. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.10.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam acquired 5,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.65 per share, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani acquired 7,224 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $200,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,224 shares of company stock valued at $477,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

ANIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

