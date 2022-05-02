5,149 Shares in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of First Trust Chindia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $637,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 318.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 14,063 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Chindia ETF stock opened at $37.74 on Monday. First Trust Chindia ETF has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $63.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.11.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

