5,606 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $34,984,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 27.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,479,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,523,000 after purchasing an additional 533,785 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 244,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 178,751 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,717,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,218,000 after purchasing an additional 130,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEP opened at $35.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -50.29 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.54.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -182.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

