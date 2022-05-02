5,639 Shares in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,639 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PLDT by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in PLDT by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PLDT during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PLDT in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in PLDT by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHI opened at $35.56 on Monday. PLDT Inc. has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.24.

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that PLDT Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.8117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on PLDT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

