7,605 Shares in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,982,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,071,000 after purchasing an additional 32,322 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,775,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,428,000 after purchasing an additional 66,221 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,739,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,195,000 after purchasing an additional 95,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,324,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,503,000 after purchasing an additional 192,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,008,000 after purchasing an additional 126,463 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $32.21 on Monday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $42.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 74.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

