813 Shares in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Investors Title in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Investors Title during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Investors Title during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Investors Title stock opened at $187.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $355.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.58. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $165.12 and a 1-year high of $248.00.

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $9.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.04 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 20.34%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Investors Title’s payout ratio is 5.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

