8,711 Shares in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after acquiring an additional 158,641 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FDMT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $11.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.55. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.18.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

