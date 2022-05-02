9,022 Shares in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:KOCT) Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:KOCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 311.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Acas LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 74,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 46,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KOCT opened at $24.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.66. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $28.28.

