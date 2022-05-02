9,778 Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 218.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 39.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 20.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,041,768.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 2,409 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $115,728.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,618 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,663. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LNTH opened at $66.41 on Monday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $68.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.30 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

