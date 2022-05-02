abrdn plc Acquires 1,279 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.08% of United Natural Foods worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,121,000 after purchasing an additional 110,569 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNFI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $42.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.