abrdn plc Boosts Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,586,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,720 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 44,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 118,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLTR opened at $10.40 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 5.71.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,939,626 shares in the company, valued at $26,669,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,256 shares of company stock worth $4,365,373. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

