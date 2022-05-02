abrdn plc Boosts Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Rollins by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 154.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 285.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Rollins by 883.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ROL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

NYSE:ROL opened at $33.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Rollins Profile (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.