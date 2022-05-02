abrdn plc Cuts Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 23,443 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 398,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 28,779 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 27,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 138,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH opened at $20.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

