abrdn plc Cuts Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,370,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after purchasing an additional 835,863 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,193,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,469,000 after purchasing an additional 441,640 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $11,430,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,976,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,560,000 after acquiring an additional 323,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 562,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,018,000 after acquiring an additional 236,392 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

NYSE STOR opened at $28.43 on Monday. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.23.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.00%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

