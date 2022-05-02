abrdn plc Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.08% of United Natural Foods worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $42.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

