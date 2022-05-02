abrdn plc Has $2.45 Million Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 67,470 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,519,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $22.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.25. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

LI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.20 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.01.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

