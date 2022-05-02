abrdn plc Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after purchasing an additional 62,596 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOH stock opened at $313.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $350.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.41 and a 200-day moving average of $309.18.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total transaction of $62,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.71.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

