abrdn plc Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

abrdn plc reduced its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in PG&E by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 160,989,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,545,495,000 after purchasing an additional 89,015,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PG&E by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,031 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,438,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in PG&E by 822.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,793,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PG&E by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,189,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.79.

Shares of PCG opened at $12.65 on Monday. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 180.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $722,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,032,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

