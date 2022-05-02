abrdn plc Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in MongoDB by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB stock opened at $354.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.64. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.70, for a total value of $677,562.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,833 shares of company stock worth $57,329,693. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.72.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.