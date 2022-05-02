abrdn plc Lowers Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Targa Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,184,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Targa Resources by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 27,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $2,190,250.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,872 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $73.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of -667.30 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -1,272.61%.

Several brokerages have commented on TRGP. TheStreet lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Targa Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.