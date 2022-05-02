abrdn plc Lowers Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

abrdn plc reduced its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,908 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in National Grid were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NGG shares. Investec downgraded shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $873.00.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $74.16 on Monday. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.56.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

