abrdn plc Purchases 1,723 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

abrdn plc increased its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LI. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,465,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,525,000 after purchasing an additional 356,395 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LI shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $22.43 on Monday. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $37.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of -448.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.25. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

