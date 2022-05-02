abrdn plc Purchases 391 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

abrdn plc grew its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Rollins by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 285.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 883.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 154.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $33.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.77 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

